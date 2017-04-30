After record heat, cooler temps coming

After enduring record-setting heat Saturday, Manatee County residents should see some cooler temperatures during the first week of May, and maybe even a little rain.
“We broke the record on Saturday by a lot. It was 96 degrees, compared to the previous record, 92, which was set last year,” Josh Linker, BayNews9 meteorologist, said.
Temperatures were expected to reach only the upper 80s on Sunday, not a threat for another record. The record for April 30 is 93 degrees.
“We have some cooler weather and rain chances coming this week. It will be noticeably cooler later in the week,” Linker said.
As always, it is cooler near the Gulf of Mexico, and warmer inland.
We’re enjoying the breeze and drinking our coffee.
Christine Barrett
Sunday morning, families and couples were enjoying the shade and breeze along Bradenton’s Riverwalk where they were was almost asking “heat, what heat?”
Norm and Cathy Boyer were sitting in a shaded double swing, relishing Sunday’s cooler temperatures.
“Today, it’s less humid than Saturday. Yesterday we went to Caspersen Beach looking for sharks teeth. It was a beautiful beach day,” Norm Boyer said of how he escaped Saturday’s record heat.
Peggy Pell was visiting the Riverwalk with Kentlee Battick and her son, Christopher.
“We stayed inside. We went to the mall and played on the playground,” Pell said.
Sherry Armstrong and Christine Barrett spent Sunday morning at the Riverwalk splash park with several children.
“It’s a hot day, so we’re playing on the playground, playing in the water, cooling off. We’re enjoying the breeze and drinking our coffee,” Barrett said.
Despite the record-setting temperatures, there have been no reports of heat-related emergencies this weekend, said Captain Michael Petrilla of the Manatee County Emergency Communications Center.
At 3:40 p.m. Sunday, BayNews9 meterologist Diane Kacmarik said the sea breezes had already rolled into Sarasota Bradenton International Airport where the temperature was 86 degrees. There was no chance of another heat record being set.
