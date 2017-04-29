Parade day brings with it heat and record-high temperatures

It wasn’t just the excitement climbing for the the DeSoto Heritage Parade on Saturday, it was the heat.
Bradenton hit a new record high for April 29 of 94 degrees Saturday. The National Weather Service recorded the high temperature at 1:53 and 2:53 p.m.
The previous record was 91 degrees in 1996, according to the National Weather Service.
Manatee County beaches were feeling the impact of the heat Saturday, as Manatee County Government Public Safety announced via Twitter that lifeguards along the beach would stay on duty until 6 p.m. “due to crowd levels and rip currents.”
Lifeguards are staying on duty until 6pm due to crowd levels and rip currents on Manatee County beaches. Always swim in lifeguarded areas! pic.twitter.com/f9Nt4S6x6L— ManateePublicSafety (@MCGPublicSafety) April 29, 2017
The temperature was expected to stay in the 80s during the parade, with a low around 73 on Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday’s forecast is partly sunny and breezy but still hot, with a high near 89 and a low near 74.
But there may be some relief. The National Weather Service calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and into evening.
The rest of the week will also see chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the 80s with lows expected to stay in the lower 70s.
But Bradenton wasn’t alone in seeing extra heat Saturday, Tampa also hit a record high, according to Bay News 9.
Diane Kacmarik: Wow! #Tampa is now 95 at 4pm. 4 degrees above the old record high!! #Florida pic.twitter.com/kIxoEnlCn3— Bay News 9 Weather (@bn9weather) April 29, 2017
Comments