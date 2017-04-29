Manatee County’s featured fugitives

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at
866-634-TIPS (8477), text tips to MCSTIPS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $1,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
Wanted
Willie C. Gilley Jr.
11/19/1964
Wanted in grand theft
Wanted
Maximillian Styles
8/19/1984
Wanted in armed robbery
Wanted
Carlos
Jezreel
Valdovinos-Aguirre
11/28/1991
Wanted in second-degree murder
Wanted
Nathaniel Knight Jr.
02/14/1978
Wanted in aggravated assault with a firearm
Wanted
Brandi
Bellino
12/09/1994
Wanted in violation of probation - possession of a controlled substance
Wanted
Kevin Hayes
07/07/1981
Absconded sex offender wanted in violation of probation for traveling to meet a minor for sex
Wanted
Avens
Lemieux
06/28/1985
Wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and aggravated assault with firearm
Wanted
Stacy
Bugbee
10/08/1980
Wanted for violation of probation, no bond
Wanted
Joseph E. Branch
12/29/1979
Wanted for felony petit theft
Wanted
Laquonda Shavon Bradshaw
12/27/1992
Wanted for child abuse (inflicting injury w/o great harm)
New
Anthony Garvin
03/16/1990
Wanted for sale/trafficking of illegal drugs.
