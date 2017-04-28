DeSoto royalty Isabelle Starner, Ron Herdon to rule over festival

Isabelle Starner burst into tears when her name was called Friday night.
To her delight, the 18-year-old and 2016 graduate of Lakewood Ranch High School was named the 2017-18 DeSoto Heritage Festival queen. She will go on to represent an organization that she said she grew up with, starting with the DeSoto Heritage Grand Parade Saturday evening.
Ron Herndon, a Bradenton accountant, donned the attire of Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto at Friday’s ball for the investiture of Hernando de Soto and coronation of the queen at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.
The rest of the evening was full of dancing, photo opportunities and mingling with the more than 500 people in attendance for Friday’s festivities.
Herndon and Starner will be joined in Saturday’s parade by his princess, Alyssa Kopinsky; captain, Lynn Horne; and padre, David Bailey. Kopinsky also earned the Friendship Award Friday night.
“It’s an amazing feeling, I’ve grown up with (the heritage festival), and it’s an honor to represent DeSoto,” Starner said of being crowned.
She was nervous on stage, but after accepting her crown and dancing the night away, she said she was relieved, happy and looking forward to meeting “amazing people.”
When his name was announced, Herndon walked down the center aisle to the crowd’s thunderous applause and took his seat at the top of the stage, flanked by his crew, captain and padre.
“It means everything. I want to represent my community and the Society and do the charitable work that our organization does throughout Manatee County and all of Florida,” Herndon said. “I’m looking forward most to visiting friends all over Florida, Minnesota and Spain. It’s an incredible journey.”
As the queen candidates and the Conquistadorables took the stage, 2016-2017 queen Sarah Adams and her mother, Teresa Adams, sat together in the front row.
The mother and daughter duo share more than just blood. They’ve shared the crown.
Teresa was crowned in 1980, and Sarah has represented the Hernando de Soto Historical Society for the last year.
“It was actually a dream come true for me,” Teresa said of her daughter bearing the title. “It was truly amazing to see her follow in my footsteps.”
For Sarah, having her mother there for guidance through the last year and the responsibilities it entailed was a pleasure.
“It was really special. It made the year a little extra special,” Sarah said. “It’s sad to see it come to an end, but I’m excited for my successor.”
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments