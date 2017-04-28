Florida House approves ban — and penalties — on ‘sanctuary’ cities

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:06 Selah Freedom president talks about a first for Manatee County Pause 1:23 Man orders sandwich, then robs store 2:03 Law enforcement officials announce results of long-term heroin trafficking investigation in Manatee 1:57 Biotech made fun with CSI-style experiments 1:19 Palmetto's historic Yellow Fever cemetery 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? 1:13 Aqua by the Bay goes before Manatee County Planning Commission 3:03 Talkback: Mark Young talks about Vice Mayor Gene Gallo's tragic loss of his wife 3:45 Local law enforcement agencies answer questions from Latino community at forum 5:50 Fire chief discusses response to sulfur fire Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Florida Republican lawmakers unveil a revived proposal to crack down on cities and counties deemed "sanctuaries" for undocumented immigrants. Jeremy Wallace and Kristen M. Clark Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau