He was asleep when a deputy stopped by after seeing smoke. The shed behind his house was on fire

Matthew Schwartz, a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was driving to work along U.S. Business 41 on Friday afternoon when he noticed smoke coming from an area behind a home.
He pulled into the driveway in the 2800 block of U.S. Business 41 and knocked on the door, waking up the sleeping homeowner. Schwartz, the homeowner, a 17-year-old boy whose family rented the back part of home and several animals made it outside the home safely.
Flames came within just one to two feet of the home, Schwartz said.
Schwartz called in the fire at approximately 2:49 p.m., and crews arrived to discover a shed behind the home engulfed in flames.
Maria Chavez was just getting ready to leave work when her 17-year-old son called her and told her about the fire. He was home when the fire started and was scared, she said, but he is OK.
Chavez and her family rent and live in the back section of the home, which is owned by her friend William Manning.
Manning was napping when he heard a knock on the door and smelled smoke. That’s when he realized the storage shed was on fire.
He worked to wrangle several pets from the house and got them outside safely, along with the 17-year-old boy. Seven people, six dogs and three cats that lived in the home were untouched by the flames, and Manning said they lost little except the shed and its contents.
He said some pictures were in the shed, but that was likely the biggest loss.
“My house is safe, I’m happy. The animals are safe, the people are safe, I’m happy. That was just a storage shed, that’s alright. As long as the house is safe,” Manning said.
Two dogs got into a fight while firefighters were on scene, and Miller was able to separate them. Miller was scratched in the process but will be OK, and one dog was taken to a veterinarian for puncture wounds.
Animal Services will likely hold the animals until Monday, officials said.
Florida Power and Light cut power to the street while firefighters battled the flames that came near power lines and a transformer behind the home, according to officials at the scene.
As firefighters battled the flames for more than an hour, the biggest worry for North River Fire District Battalion Chief Cole Miller was his crew.
It was nearly 90 degrees Friday afternoon, so between the heat and the smoke, Miller said two firefighters were transported to the hospital to be checked out and a third was treated at the scene.
“It’s very hot out here so our main concern right now is just to take care of our guys. The fire was under control,” Miller said. “One of the biggest things we tell our personnel is to just hydrate.”
Four engines responded to the scene, and two additional engines came to assist.
The fire did start to work its way over to the fence line that separates Manning’s property from the Leisure Lakes Mobile Home Park, and crews worked to keep the flames from damaging any other property.
