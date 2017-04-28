Pat Gallo remembered at special Arbor Day event

With a family of raccoons playing in the treetops overhead, three Dahoon hollies were planted at Lewis Park in honor of Pat Gallo, the late wife of Councilman Gene Gallo, as part of several National Arbor Day events across the county.
“I’m so thrilled and blessed in my life that so many of Pat’s friends have come out to honor her name,” Gallo said. “It’s not a thing that they just came, they knew Pat. I know Pat’s hiding in one of these trees up here and picking everybody out.”
The park, located at 3120 First Ave. W., is one of Bradenton’s best kept secrets. Shrouded in Old Florida canopy with sweeping live oaks and various species of trees, the park has a special place for the Gallo family.
“This is a very special place where my mother brought my sister and I as children and where she brought her grandchildren,” said Darenda Marvin, Gallo’s eldest daughter. “So we have a lot a special memories in this park.”
Pat Gallo died in a tragic accident just before Christmas. After returning home from Christmas shopping, she was trapped and killed by her own vehicle in the family’s garage. Gene Gallo returned home to find her later that morning and days later shared the story of his 54-year love affair with his wife and best friend.
The memorial trees and plaque honoring Pat Gallo were made possible with donations to Keep Manatee Beautiful from the Republican Women of Manatee County and The Trophy Case. Friday’s ceremony was one of several celebrated throughout the county on Arbor Day, including activities in Holmes Beach, Anna Maria and Bradenton Beach.
The Pat Gallo memorial planting was attended by dozens of friends and family members, including county and city officials.
“This is a particularly good day because Pat Gallo was a personal friend, professional friend, and we all miss her very, very much,” said Mayor Wayne Poston. “This is a good thing to do. It’s something that Pat would like because it’s not too much celebration, not too over the top, but just planting a tree in her name is something she would have appreciated.”
Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said it was important for her to be there for Friday’s event.
“Pat Gallo, and of course her lovely husband, have been a fabric of this community for many, many years,” Whitmore said. “She loved this community and this is a perfect spot for her, and I’m glad that Gene decided to honor her here.”
Donna Moore, president of the Republican Women of Manatee County, said Pat Gallo’s cheerful, loving presence is sorely missed. She was one to always have a kind word and if she called you “sugar,” you knew you were loved.
“She was loved very much,” Moore said. “I just hope when she got to heaven that Jesus didn’t mind being called sugar.”
