Law enforcement and Latino community discuss building relationships, fear of deportation

Law enforcement officials representing their agencies said those in the Latino community are victims of crime, but the crimes often go unreported out of fear, including they may be deported.
Encouraging the community to overcome those fears was the aim of a forum Thursday night at DeSoto Square mall in Bradenton.
The event, Law Enforcement and the Latino Community, was the first of its kind, but hopefully not the last, said Frank Brunner, CrimeStoppers executive director. About 50 people, including several law enforcement officials, attended.
Brunner, along with Melbin Benitez, publisher of the local “Revista Latina” magazine, came up with the idea of a forum after a conversation where Benitez expressed concern over “rumors and misinformation about what to expect from local law enforcement.”
Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said officials try to make members of the Latino community understand that by not reporting crimes, the suspect is about to commit more crimes. He said they are working to emphasize education on how the department solves crimes and puts criminals in jail.
One of the biggest fears brought up during the forum was the fear of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and deportation.
Louis Orlando said he works for a law firm where they are asked the same question every day: If an illegal immigrant reports a crime, does their name get put in a database that the federal agencies can see? The fear, Orlando explained, is that they will be discovered through this database or asked about their status in the process of reporting a crime or during a traffic stop and be deported.
Officials explained, that’s not what they’re here to do.
“What you don’t see in the media is the compassion (officers) have for victims of crimes. The way that they take care of those people long after the crime has been committed,” Wells said.
Wells, Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan, Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler and Trooper Kenn Watson of the Florida Highway Patrol Troop F, addressed the crowd with a similar message: law enforcement is there to serve and protect, not to determine immigration status and deport.
Wells said local departments usually do not know a person’s immigration status unless there is an order for their deportation. Tyler also said they have no formal agreement with federal agencies to have access to their reporting system, but reminded them it was public record.
Wells went on to say that, in most cases, local law enforcement will not contact ICE unless a serious crime has been committed or officials believe a deportation order is already in place. He also stressed that the sheriff’s office does not have the authority to hold a person for an immigration violation after they have posted bond unless there is already a signed court order stating otherwise.
Watson, along with other officials, assured those in attendance that victims and even those who may be arrested will be treated with respect.
Brunner also suggested that if members of the Latino community still fear going directly to law enforcement, they can submit tips to CrimeStoppers and remain anonymous.
Law enforcement officials also touted their department’s Latino representation, saying they had several members of their agencies that are from the Latino community in efforts to match the diverse populations they serve.
The youth, Bevan emphasized, are the future leaders and police officers and encouraged parents in attendance to sign their children up for the police department’s Explorers program.
Officials and leaders at the law enforcement agencies expressed their desire to work together with the Latino community and build stronger relationships. It’s something Elizabeth Donald, a Manatee County resident and member of the Latino community, said the community needs to understand.
“Their job is to help us live in a safe communities,” Donald said. “We need to stop being afraid. Without law enforcement, we’d have chaos.”
