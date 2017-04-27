Manatee County couple creates nursing scholarship in memory of son

Born last Father’s Day, David Skinner Gerstenberger spent most of his 190 days of life breathing through a ventilator.
Diagnosed with Pfeiffer syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by premature fusion of certain skull bones, David, who was born prematurely, went through 20 procedures before he died Dec. 27, 2016. As a way to honor the nurses who cared for David and remember him, a nursing scholarship has been created at State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota by his parents, Stephanie Skinner and Thomas Gerstenberger.
“The David Skinner Gerstenberger Memorial Bachelor of Science Nursing Scholarship honors the nurses who helped care for David and was established to help other nurses advance their careers,” according to a news release.
While David was at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, where he was flown hours after he was born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital last June, his parents worked closely with the nurses to learn how to care for their son.
“They formed a bond with the nurses and other families at All Children’s Hospital and are still in touch with them,” according to the release. “After their son died, one of the ways they decided to give back was through the SCF scholarship for nursing students.”
To contribute to the scholarship, contact Allison Nash, SCF Foundation scholarship coordinator, at nasha@scf.edu or 941-752-5633.
