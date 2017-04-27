Dry conditions probably fueled Port Manatee fire, officials say

A sulfur fire that closed a portion of U.S. 41 Wednesday and sent five people to the hospital was likely prompted by dry sulfur conditions, officials said.
Friction from a vehicle driving over dry portions of slurry is believed to be the cause of Wednesday’s fire, according to North River Fire District Chief Michael Rampino. It was also believed to be what sparked another fire near Port Manatee earlier this month. Wet slurry, Rampino said, is more stable.
“My educated guess would be is the problem they’re having out there currently is, as you’re aware, not really experiencing drought conditions but it’s very dry,” Rampino said.
He explained that the company’s process is to keep the slurry on the loading docks wet, which they typically do on an hourly basis, dumping about 2,000 gallons of water, according to Rampino. Now, it’s drying out faster than usual. He said the department has suggested in a meeting with the company wetting the slurry now every half hour to 45 minutes.
“We approached it as if it was a grass fire or mulch fire,” Rampino said, noting they used a mixture of foam and water to extinguish the flames.
Rampino said they were notified about the fire around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and five people who worked nearby attempted to douse the flames before crews arrived. All five were taken to local hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation. A hazardous materials team was called in to assist and crews wore breathing apparatuses while on scene.
Those who were treated have since been released and are “doing fine,” Rampino said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Sulfur fires emit chemicals that are irritants, but the wind, Rampino noted, worked in their favor and smoke from the fire did not pose any health affects to residents. It helped, he said, that the port is not near any residential areas.
Rampino said recommended adjustments made after the last fire were taken into effect by the company and today’s suggestions will as well. He added that small fires that employees can take care of themselves happen periodically.
The issue this fire and the fire earlier this month near the port, is that equipment also caught fire. Rampino said Wednesday that a front-loader was in flames when crews arrived and was blocking a water source, requiring crews to put out that fire before they could address the sulfur fire.
“They don’t want this to happen again, we don’t want it to happen again. We want to see them successful and want them to have a good operation,” Rampino said.
Wednesday’s fire prompted the closing of U.S. 41 between Moccasin Wallow Road and County Line Road for approximately five hours. Motorists were redirected to alternate routes as crews battled the flames. It was announced the fire was out just before midnight Wednesday.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments