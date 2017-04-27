Former mayoral candidate eyes Ward 4 seat in 2018 election

Former mayoral candidate Eleuterio Salazar Jr. who came in last place and far behind Mayor Wayne Poston in the 2016 general election is now eyeing the Ward 4 seat on the city council.
Salazar, 29, filed with the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office on Thursday, becoming the first city candidate to file for the 2018 city election. Salazar announced his filing on his Facebook page on Thursday afternoon, saying, “It’s official as of 4:46 p.m. today! I’m ready to get to work for the people of Bradenton and I hope they’re ready for change.”
Change was a heavy part of his mayoral campaign slogan last year, when Salazar finished with 19 percent of the vote, or 4,067 votes. Warren Merriman finished second with 27 percent of the vote. Poston dominated the election with 53 percent of the vote, or 11,574 votes cast in his favor.
The address Salazar filed under is in Ward 5, not Ward 4, but according to both the city and the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office, the filing is legal. Scott Farrington, Manatee County assistant supervisor of elections, said each jurisdiction has different rules.
“But as of right now, this doesn’t disqualify him,” Farrington said.
City Administrator Carl Callahan said anyone in the city can file for a ward seat, even though they don’t live in the ward, as long as the candidate does so by the election. Salazar did not immediately return a call for comment.
Ward 4 Councilman Bemis Smith has held the seat since 2002. Smith said he has not yet determined whether he will run for re-election, but he said he sees no reason why he wouldn’t.
“I don’t have a lot to say right now because it’s way too far out for me to be looking at a political campaign,” Smith said. “I’m excited about the way the city is moving forward. We’ve had numerous successes in my ward with growth out east and our tripling the size of Mineral Springs Park and replacing Glazier-Gates Park.”
Smith, 59, said he would make the decision after the first of the year, “But I don’t have any plans not to run. We’ve had a lot of successes in my ward and we still have a push for the Riverwalk extension so there is plenty of work to be done and I want to be a part of that.”
