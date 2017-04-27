Riverwalk skate park will shut down for bridge repairs after all

In a case that can only be summed up by Strother Martin’s famous line in the 1967 production of Cool Hand Luke, “What we have here is a failure to communicate,” Bradenton’s Riverwalk skate park will shut down during Desoto Bridge repairs after all.
Late last week, the Florida Department of Transportation informed the city that the $1.2 million bridge maintenance would proceed on May 1. On Tuesday, Lauren Hatchell, FDOT community outreach manager, informed the city the skate park would not need to close.
Robin Stublen, FDOT District One communications specialist, said Thursday that’s not the case.
“In order to clear up previous confusing reports, the skate park and portions of Riverwalk will be closed from early May through the end of August, by recommendation of the city of Bradenton,” Stublen said.
Public Works Director Jim McLellan said he did not know who would have made that recommendation, but it didn’t come from him.
“This is the first I’m hearing of it,” said McLellan. “The last information we have is the email saying the skate park would be open.”
However, in a Jan. 25, 2016, email to FDOT from public works and utilities project engineer Kim Clayback, the recommendation was to close the skate park.
“Any event planning is at a minimum during this time and the city is proposing to close the skate park entirely,” Clayback wrote. “In closing the skate park, your contractor would have access through the middle of the skate park to facilitate getting the pumped concrete out to the seawall restoration area as we had discussed on site.”
Stublen said the city knew and recommended the FDOT contractor have access to the skate park.
“And from our point of view, it’s closing down,” he said.
The repair work consists of seawall restoration, installing pile jackets, repairing concrete and the bridge’s fender system. Nighttime lane closures can be expected throughout the project from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
