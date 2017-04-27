Palmetto High School Class of 1947 plans reunion

Seventy years have passed since the Palmetto High School Class of 1947 graduated, thrusting them into a world that would see too many wars, storms and social upheavals.
Odds are that much of that cataclysmic history will be forgotten on May 6, when surviving members of the class meet for a reunion on the 70th anniversary of their graduation. Classmates will focus instead on friendships, shared memories and happy times.
And the fact that this reunion will likely be the class’s last. After all, the youngest classmates are pushing 90.
They will also recall that their graduation in 1947 marked the end of an era for their alma mater.
Once they received their diplomas, Palmetto High School closed, went out of business.
The next year, all Manatee County high school students were funneled to the newly formed Manatee High School in Bradenton. At that time, it was Manatee County’s only public high school.
“There were 52 in our class. We have 35 deceased. That leaves 17 still living. There will be eight of us attending,” said Mary Audrey Alligood Hornsby, 88, who lives on Moccasin Wallow Road, about a mile from where she grew up.
The class has met annually since its 50th anniversary reunion in 1997. This year, there will be more family members than class members at the reunion.
“I still feel close to them despite all the years. Some of them are like brothers and sisters,” Hornsby said of her classmates.
Among the notables produced by the Class of 1957 are Blake Whisnenant, who invented The Earthbox, and is a member of the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame.
Hornsby remembers Whisenant as being very smart, and indeed the Palmetto High School yearbook for 1947 identifies him as the “brains of PHS,” along with Jeanne Dewese.
County Commissioner Priscilla Whisenant Trace, daughter of Blake Whisnant, said the members of the Class of 1947 are her dad’s lifelong friends.
“They all use to come to the Earthbox store and sit and talk. I grew up with their kids. It’s really an extended family in its own way,” Trace said.
Another member of the Class of 1947, Louis Driggers, went into the National Guard right after graduating from high school, and served 20 years in uniform, retiring in 1976 as a major. He also served on the Manatee County Commission between 1976 and 1980.
“That was the year Jimmy Carter was president. Everybody got turned out of office in 1980. I got caught up in his dilemma,” Driggers said wryly in a phone interview from his home in Live Oak.
Like many others in his class, Driggers, 89, came from a farming or fishing family. His father was an orange grove foreman.
“I think we had less problems back then than kids do today. Maybe some of the guys would smoke a little or drink a little, but we had no drugs,” Driggers said.
Hornsby agrees.
“I think we had a real good class relationship all the way through. Everybody got along real well,” she said.
The old Palmetto High School building, located near the Palmetto Women’s Club building, is long gone. In 1957, a new Palmetto High School was reborn several miles away at 1200 17th St. W.
Now, Manatee County has six public high schools, and a seventh, for the Parrish area, is on the drawing board.
The Class of 1947 plans its reunion for the Riverhouse Reef and Grill, 995 Riverside Drive, Palmetto at noon May 6.
