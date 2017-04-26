Shark tagging expedition gives researchers confidence that shark populations are rising

A five-day expedition into the Gulf Coast was a learning experience for local college students, but also gave scientists reassurance that shark populations are rebounding.
From April 17 through 21, five scientists, two graduate students and 40 undergraduate students climbed aboard the Florida Institute of Oceanography’s ship R/V Bellows. Participating groups included Mote Marine Laboratory, The Nature Conservancy, New College of Florida and Eckerd College.
The students were able to help attach either acoustic, satellite or plastic ID tags on a total of 34 sharks, focusing their study on blacktip, bull, blacknose and tiger sharks. Ten of the blacktip sharks were pregnant; from these females, blood samples were taken and ultrasounds were performed.
Jorge Brenner, a marine scientist with The Nature Conservancy, was on the R/V Bellows to study migratory corridors of large animal species in the Gulf of Mexico, so he fitted satellite tags on “The Judge,” a juvenile male tiger shark, and “Miss Lillie,” a juvenile female bull shark. “The Judge” has already been pinged more than 70 miles off shore.
The amount of individuals caught on the 399 hooks gave researchers hope that shark populations are on the rise — according to a Mote press release, 54 sharks were caught, or one every seven hooks.
“The relatively high catches last week are a good indicator of the resurgence of depleted shark populations following 25 years of fisheries management designed to achieve sustainability of these populations,” said Robert Hueter, senior scientist with Mote.
As its possible with catch- and-releases, there were some mortalities. Hayley Rutger, a media specialist for Mote, said several of the 20 sharks that had not been tagged were released alive because they weren’t focus species, like nurse sharks, or they swam away while researchers tried to bring them on board.
According to the research team, a “small percentage” of the sharks had died, as some species of sharks are more sensitive to the catch-and-release process.
“If a mortality occurred, we worked to maximize the scientific benefit and the learning experiences for the undergraduate students to examine these fish up close,” Rutger said.
The trip’s entirety was touted as a success, with a learning experience for students that can happen outside of the classroom and a new class of sharks researchers can track and understand.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments