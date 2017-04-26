Riverwalk skate park will remain open during Desoto Bridge repairs

There was some concern when the Florida Department of Transportation announced last week whether the Desoto Bridge repairs and maintenance work would close down the Riverwalk skate park. Part of the project beginning May 1 is repairing the seawall just to the north of the skate park.
It’s good news for skaters. The skate park will remain open during the $1.2 million project beginning Monday and lasting through the summer.
“The portion of Riverwalk beneath the bridge will be closed as crews repair the seawall,” said Lauren Hatchell, FDOT community outreach manager. “The skate park and portions of the bathrooms will remain open during construction.”
Nighttime lane closures will occur during the project from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. The scope of the project includes seawall repair, installing pile jackets, repairing concrete and the bridge’s fender system, where boats pass through along the Manatee River.
While the DeSoto Bridge is at the end of its service life, FDOT District One spokesman Robin Stublen said last week that this project is routine maintenance only and there is nothing in FDOT’s five-year plan that addresses the bridge’s replacement. FDOT’s five-year plan calls for $462 million worth of projects for Manatee County, but bridge replacement remains off the radar for now.
This project is one of several major construction projects that will eventually be going on at the same time. The $17 million Spring Hill Suites by Marriott is under construction at 102 Old Main St., and work on a new City Centre parking garage with retail should move forward sooner rather than later in the city hall parking lot.
Also expected to begin soon is the $5 million renovation and expansion of Twin Dolphin Marina.
The Desoto Bridge work should be completed before three other projects begin, though it remains unclear when the $12 million expansion of the South Florida Museum will begin. Projects expected to begin after the first of the year are a downtown streetscaping project, a $1.5 million FDOT intersection improvement project at Third Avenue West and Ninth Street West, and a FDOT $500,000 pedestrian safety project on Eighth Avenue West.
Other factors to consider involving downtown construction projects with unknown start times are the planned expansion of the Westminster retirement community in the 100 block of Old Main Street, and Sunz Insurance’s plans to renovate the exterior of its new headquarters building and surrounding plaza.
