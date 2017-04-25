One man dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning

A Nokomis man died and two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Sarasota County.
Robert C. Wisniewski, 77, died at the scene of the crash at U.S. 41 and East Bay Street shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Wisniewski was driving a 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser southbound on U.S. 41 when, for unknown reasons, the PT Cruiser made a sharp left turn and crossed the median. The vehicle entered northbound traffic, and a 2005 Nissan 350z swerved to avoid the PT Cruiser but failed and the two vehicles collided, according to FHP.
The front of the Wisniewski’s PT Cruiser then struck a 2003 GMC Sierra head-on. The impact caused a landscaping trailer to unhitch from the truck, and a fourth vehicle struck the trailer, which then collided with the rear of the PT Cruiser, according to FHP.
The driver of the GMC Sierra suffered serious injuries, and the vehicle’s passenger suffered minor injuries. Both men were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment.
One driver was cited for not having a driver’s license.
