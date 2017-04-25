Tensions rise yet again as commissioners discuss national search for county administrator

A decision to approve a firm to conduct national search for the next Manatee County administrator prompted some tension among commissioners Tuesday.
While the commission approved using Springstead Waters & Company of Kansas City to conduct the national search, the dais got heated as commissioners discussed the upcoming search.
Commissioner Vanessa Baugh suggested making Commissioner Steve Jonsson the point person since commission Chairwoman Betsy Benac did not support conducting the search last December.
“You are not in favor of this process,” Baugh said to Benac on Tuesday. “You made numerous comments about it publicly. I just feel that we would be more comfortable with Commissioner Jonsson.”
But Benac disputed Baugh’s assertion that she hasn’t moved on from the December vote.
“I find that an outrageous accusation, and I have no problem saying that,” she said.
Ultimately, the commission did not appoint a designated point person moving forward.
The search will be to replace Administrator Ed Hunzeker, whose current contract expires Jan. 29, 2018. In December, the commission voted 4-3 to proceed with a national search to replace Hunzeker rather than extend his contract.
The commissioners voting in favor of a national search were Baugh, Jonsson, Robin DiSabatino and Charles Smith. Voting against a search were Benac and commissioners Priscilla Whisenant Trace and Carol Whitmore.
If commissioners keep going down this “rabbit hole,” they are going to hinder the process, Benac said.
“We have to give up beating each other up about a decision that was made a long time ago,” Benac said. “We need to stop this and we need to move forward positively.”
Trace said they need to trust each other and quite accusing each other.
“We all know how we voted and we have been divided ever since,” she said. “This whole arguing the whole town is talking about it and it’s pretty embarrassing.”
Also on Tuesday, the commission:
▪ Adopted an ordinance, which updated the Manatee County Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity Ordinance, allowing fire departments to apply for and provide non-transport Advanced Life Support.
▪ Executed the submerged lands easement from the board of trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund of the State of Florida for property located in Palma Sola Bay. “The easement area will provide for the ability to create a tidal flushing channel which will feed internal waters created within Robinson Preserve and expansion,” according to agenda materials.
▪ Accepted an additional $150,683.43 from the Florida Department of Health-Manatee for the county’s community paramedicine program.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
