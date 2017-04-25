Police learn identity of girl found wandering on the streets after posting her photo on social media

After posting her picture on social media, police were able to identify a girl they said couldn’t remember her name after she was found wandering St. Petersburg streets.
St. Petersburg police tweeted and posted to Facebook a photo of the girl Tuesday afternoon in hopes someone from the public could help identify her. The police department tweeted that the 17-year-old girl’s mother saw the post and has since contacted them with her identity.
UPDATE: Unidentified girl has been identified. The 17 year old's mother saw our post and contacted us with her identity. pic.twitter.com/QEDUMH3tPJ— St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) April 25, 2017
The girl did not remember her name or where she lives, but was found wandering the area of 45th Avenue North and 3rd Street around 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The girl was living with her father in St. Petersburg, according to the post.
Police said the girl was “confused and lost” and was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital to be medically evaluated, according to the post.
