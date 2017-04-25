Sarasota commissioners sign off on I-75 flyover, again

Plans for an Interstate 75 flyover that will connect Lakewood Ranch with Cattlemen Road near Benderson Park won unanimous approval of the Sarasota County Commission on Tuesday.
The approval of the comprehensive plan amendment came during a second public hearing on the proposal. Commissioners also unanimously approved the plan during the first public hearing in January.
“It’s our job to engineer it, and it’s the county’s job to build it,” said Richard Bedford, vice president of planning for Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, prior to the hearing.
Sarasota County government is seeking state and federal funds to build the four-lane flyover, which is planned as an alternative to the busy University Parkway-I-75 interchange to the north.
At the January public hearing, representatives of several neighborhoods which would be affected by the flyover spoke in support of it as the best alternative route among several studied.
Tuesday, there were only two residents who spoke about the plan.
Sheila Mason of The Meadows called the flyover, also known as an overpass, a gift that she did not need or want.
“Neighbors were pitted against each other. All we could agree on is that we didn’t want it,” Mason said.
John Mender spoke in favor of the flyover, calling it badly needed and benefiting neighbors who opposed it more than anyone else.
No timetable has been established as to when work on the flyover might be started or completed.
During his appearance before the county commission, Bedford presented a brief update on SMR road construction projects in Sarasota County. Lorraine Road, Deer Drive, and all but one section of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard will be four-laned and completed by July 4.
The section of Lakewood Ranch south of SMR property to Fruitville Road has been held up by right-of-way acquisition issues.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments