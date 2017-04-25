Drought brings state of emergency declaration, burn ban to Manatee County

Manatee County Commission on Tuesday declared a State of Local Emergency due to the drought conditions.

During Tuesday’s commission meeting, the commission adopted a resolution declaring the State of Emergency. Per the resolution, the State of Local Emergency will last until 11:59 p.m. May 2, unless extended.

“Safeguarding the lives and property of its citizens is an innate responsibility of the Board of County Commissioners,” agenda materials state. “Due to the hot, dry, parched, drought and windy conditions and the resultant threat of wildfires within Manatee County, emergency measures to ban or limit certain activities are required.”

As part of the State of Local Emergency, there is a burn ban but certain activities including the use of outdoor cookers or grills are permitted as long as there is supervision.

“I’m glad that it’s here today,” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said. “I don’t think that there is anybody that is in Manatee County or surrounding counties that’s not concerned with what’s going on in state of Florida.”

Commission Chairwoman Betsy Benac said she hopes it rains soon.

“We have to be extra cautious,” she said.