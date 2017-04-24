World Tai Chi Day comes to Manatee County this Saturday

Manatee County, along with the rest of the world, will celebrate World Tai Chi and Qigong Day this Saturday.
For the third straight year, G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton, will be where the local celebration of the World Tai Chi and Qigong Day will take place. From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, there will be local instructors giving free lessons at the county park.
“We are excited to once again bring this health practice to Manatee County and to share it with the community on a larger scale,” Aedan Stockdale, the county’s volunteer and education program manager for the parks and natural resources department, said in a news release. “Through this event, Manatee County residents and visitors are able to be part of something larger, our community in breath and step with the rest of the world.”
Saturday’s event is being co-sponsored by Manatee County parks and natural resources department and Cypress Pillar Healing Arts.
“Tai Chi and Qigong are movement practices that evolved over several thousand years of research in China and are now growing in popularity worldwide,” according to the release. “They are used in hospitals, business, prisons, schools and other institutions. Tai Chi and Qigong can reduce anxiety, depression and chronic pain conditions. The practice can boost the immune system, improve respiratory function, burn calories, dramatically improve balance and provide powerful stress management tools.”
