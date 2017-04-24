Seagrass Survey event to host nature-themed activities

While the chance has sailed to volunteer to collect seagrass data in Sarasota Bay, the third Seagrass Survey will still give the public an opportunity to learn hands-on about the underwater habitat.
Seagrass is important to keeping bay ecosystems healthy, by providing food and shelter for all sorts of marine animals. According to Sarasota County, 70 percent of Florida’s fisheries species spend most of their lives in seagrass beds.
As volunteers gear up to paddle through Sarasota Bay to count and identify its seagrass species early Saturday, the public is invited to participate in free nature-themed activities at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron next to Ken Thompson Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The activities include scallop shell necklace crafts, dip-netting, mini reef ball decorating, a demonstration on fixing fishing nets and games for children. Live music will play in the area and food will be available for purchase.
The event is being hosted by Sarasota County, Sarasota Bay Estuary Program and local partners. For more information, contact the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or go online at www.scgov.net.
If you go
What: Seagrass Survey event
Where: Sarasota Sailing Squadron, 1717 Ken Thompson Parkway
When: Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; volunteer sign in begins at 7:30 a.m.
