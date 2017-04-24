Residents, businesses closely monitoring state’s proposal to make changes to Cortez street

The state’s effort to improve “an inefficient intersection” in Cortez has local residents and businesses closely monitoring.
Many Cortez residents and business owners attended Monday’s Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting where Florida Department of Transportation officials gave a presentation about a safety improvement project on Cortez Road from east of 123rd Street West to west of 86th Street West.
Pointing to the 77 collisions, four fatalities and 29 crashes with injuries along the corridor from January 2011 to December, FDOT is looking to make some improvements using $3.7 million in federal safety money, according to David Gwynn, FDOT’S director of transportation operations.
“As traffic volume increase, it will just continue to get worse,” Gwynn said if they do nothing.
There will be a public hearing from 5-7 p.m. May 9 at Cortez Road Baptist Church, 4411 100th St. W., Bradenton, for the public to comment on the proposed improvements.
A proposal to construct a median from 119th Street West to 121st Street West along Cortez Road, which a FDOT official has previously said is not likely to happen, has caused the most concern among Cortez residents. If the median were to be constructed, any westbound motorists seeking to make a left turn onto 119th Street West from Cortez Road would have to do so at 121st Street West.
“It is impossible task to do any other thing than to take a left turn onto 119th Street,” John Banyas, with Cortez Kitchen, said Monday of the trucks headed to the businesses.
To address the 119th Street West at Cortez Road intersection, FDOT is looking at four options. One of which would be the realignment of the intersection onto the Florida Maritime Museum property but Gwynn said if possible, that wouldn’t happen until summer 2019.
“We would essentially have two more peak seasons with no improvement over today,” he said.
The county is currently looking into whether the road could be realigned onto the museum property since grant money was used to purchase the property and there may be certain restrictions, according to Gwynn.
“If we can, it would be a great option,” he said. “That’s the only thing we are waiting to figure out.”
A roundabout may also be studied for the intersection, Gwynn said.
“It may not be the best approach for that intersection, but we will study it,” he said.
Manatee County Commissioner Steve Jonsson said the intersection has “been a mess” in the years that he’s driven through it.
“It’s something that we need to address sooner than later,” he said.
Also on Monday, the MPO:
- Approved the loop regional trail alignment through Manatee and Sarasota counties as the state updates its Florida Greenways and Trails System Plan. This will be the region’s recommendation for the Shared-Use Nonmotorized Trails System alignment.
- Heard a presentation about Tampa Bay Passenger Ferry Service pilot, which is projected to have had 40,000 passengers during the six-month pilot. Sherman Baldwin, general manager of Paradise Boat Tours, told MPO members that he hopes his water taxi and ferry service between Sarasota and Bradenton Beach to be operational by Sept. 15.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Cortez Road safety improvement project
- Reduce accidents
- Reduce vehicular conflict points
- Improve eastbound traffic flow from the barrier islands
- Install bike lanes to separate bike traffic
- Americans with Disabilities Act improvements
Source: FDOT presentation
