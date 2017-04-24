Have old or unwanted prescription drugs? Drop them off at your local law enforcement office

A no-strings-attached service will once again give residents the chance to safely dispose of unused prescription medication.
The Sarasota Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration announced it would collect unwanted prescription drugs at its headquarters, located at 2099 Adams Lane in Sarasota, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The DEA can only collect pills and patches; liquids or needles cannot be accepted.
According to the police department, medicines sitting at home pose a risk to misuse or abuse. Flushing medication down the toilet or throwing them in the trash poses a health and safety risk.
Here’s a list of a few other law enforcement participants that have permanent drop-off locations:
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
- 600 301 Blvd. W. in Bradenton, 24 hours a day/7 days a week
- 407 57th Ave. E. in Bradenton, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 616 67th St. Circle E. in Bradenton, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
- 2071 Ringling Blvd. in Sarasota, 24 hours a day/7 days a week
Comments