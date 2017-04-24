Palmetto to discuss how to pay for new swimming pool

Though it remains unclear where the Palmetto City Commission stands on participating with Manatee County to fund a new pool at Lincoln Park, the city has called a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss a potential funding source.
Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant tasked the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency to look at potential ways for the city to provide the $1 million being asked for by the county to share in the overall $4 million cost. The city is meeting as the CRA board later on Monday to discuss CRA Director Jeff Burton’s findings.
Earlier this month, the city commission showcased the divided nature of cost sharing with Commissioner Harold Smith advocating for the partnership while commissioners Tambra Varnadore and Brian Williams expressed a lesser desire to pay cash, opting instead in favor of giving the park land to the county.
Bryant set Monday as the deadline for the commission to come to a consensus one way or another before the county county takes the subject of the pool back up at its meeting Tuesday. With $8.5 million of CRA money committed to the new hotel at the Bradenton Area Convention Center and millions more tied up in future CRA projects, it would cost the city about $90,000 a year to fund their portion of the pool’s cost.
Where those funds come from, will be the question for Burton. Whether it is possible for the CRA to take on the debt, will be determined and it remains unclear for now if the city commission is prepared to move forward.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041
