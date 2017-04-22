When he died, his liver saved a baby’s life. Now their families met for the first time

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Siblings with health problems must move Pause 0:25 Hannah Green discusses the rainy LPGA Symetra Tour second round at Sara Bay 0:50 Video shows drunk driver nearly hitting pedestrians 0:32 Kids get healthy at annual YMCA event 1:51 Improvements coming to this interchange in Manatee County 2:16 It's been 20 years since her son died of a rare cancer. She still wonders if Bayshore High killed him 1:16 Christ Episcopal Church's annual shoe drive 1:25 Tennys Sandgren's career year continues at Sarasota Open 0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

At 8-months-old Deanna Anderson was dying from a blocked liver duct but was saved by an organ donation from Kenneth Romero, 23. On Friday, April 21, 2017, Deanna and her family met Romero's family for the first time during a National Donate Life Blue and Green Day Event at Miami-Dade Fire rescue Headquarters in Doral. Emily Michot Miami Herald