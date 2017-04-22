Fashion made of recycled materials wows on catwalk

Teen girls strutted down a catwalk, but they weren’t wearing the latest store-bought fashions. Instead, they wowed their audience as they wore gowns fashioned from shopping bags, water bottles, bubble wrap and various other creative recycled materials.
Twenty entries competed Saturday afternoon in the fourth annual Teen Recycled Fashion Show at the Manatee County Central Library in downtown Bradenton.
“It’s a great source of community pride especially on National Cleanup Day and Earth Day,” library spokeswoman Kelly Foster said.
But while the contest was open to all teens ages 13 to 19, only girls competed this year. At least two of the contestants had competed in previous years.
“We had a lot more teams this year than we’ve had in the past,” Foster said.
Teen Recycled Fashion Show winners
- 1st: Erica Kurbatov, of Imagine School of North Port, and Annaliese Hagarty, homeschooled
- 2nd: Eugenie Portner, of Inspiration Academy
- 3rd: Emily Bailey, homeschooled
- Honorable mention: Noemi Veress, of Manatee High School
- Honorable mention: Queenie Zheng and model Danielle Dault, both of Manatee School for the Arts
- Best Accessories: Ashanti Olivio, Nikki Casbarro and Angelica Cerro, all of Electa Lee Middle School
