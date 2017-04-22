Local

April 22, 2017 12:31 PM

Motorcyclist killed in Citrus County traffic accident

Herald staff report

A 31-year-old Homosassa man was killed when his motorcycle was struck on U.S. 19 in Citrus County, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Christopher N. Richard was traveling southbound on U.S. 19 approaching the intersection at Grover Cleveland Boulevard when a 2013 Dodge Durango traveling northbound on U.S. 19 made a lefthand turn into his path, according to FHP.

Richard was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release, and the 71-year-old driver of the Durango suffered minor injuries.

Charges are pending.

