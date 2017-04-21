At gala, Manatee Democrats gear up for 2018 campaign

For speakers at the Manatee County Democratic Party’s annual gala Friday night, the message was clear: The 2018 election is a must-win and No. 1 priority for the party.
With more than 300 people in attendance, political figures from across the state stood up to talk about the next wave of Democratic leadership in Florida.
This new wave was referred to throughout the night as a “blue wave” of Democrats who won’t sit on the sidelines as the 2018 campaign approaches.
Recently elected Florida Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Bittel told the energized crowd that the most powerful thing the party faithful can do is elect a Democratic governor. That message was met with cheers and applause.
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is seeking the party’s nomination in the state’s gubernatorial race, spoke to the audience in a confident tone. He discussed environmental protections and a commitment to make Florida the capital of solar energy.
“Not only because it makes sense, we are the Sunshine State after all, but because of the kinds of jobs we can create. Good jobs,” Gillum said.
Chris King, who has also announced his intention to run for governor, talked about watching his home state fall behind and how he has spent time over the last few years working with Title I schools.
Party leaders who spoke from the podium Friday night discussed making the state’s children a priority, whether it was reforming education or making sure that youngsters finish school and have the opportunity to get jobs.
“The time has come for Democrats to win again, and it’s time for Florida to be good to people,” former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham said.
Speakers also pledged to increase voter turnout and the number of registered Democratic voters in the county.
“There’s a new generation of leaders across the state that needs to be given an opportunity to rise,” King said.
They also called for the next Democratic candidate for governor to “do things differently” and campaign in all of Florida’s counties. Graham suggested the next candidate run their campaign like her successful bid. She noted that the candidate should stick to the party platform and “meet voters where they’re at.”
