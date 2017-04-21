Local

April 21, 2017 2:21 PM

U.S. 41 reopened after downed power lines closed road

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

Sarasota

Traffic was blocked for less than an hour near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Buccaneer Drive after power lines were knocked down when a construction truck backed into a power pole, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, the knocked over power pole and power lines were reported. Three cars driving down U.S. 41 were damaged as a result, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were no injuries reported.

Florida Power and Light immediately responded to the scene.

Sara Nealeigh contributed to this report.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video shows drunk driver nearly hitting pedestrians

Video shows drunk driver nearly hitting pedestrians 0:50

Video shows drunk driver nearly hitting pedestrians
Improvements coming to this interchange in Manatee County 1:51

Improvements coming to this interchange in Manatee County
Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton 0:55

Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos