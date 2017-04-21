U.S. 41 reopened after downed power lines closed road

Traffic was blocked for less than an hour near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Buccaneer Drive after power lines were knocked down when a construction truck backed into a power pole, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, the knocked over power pole and power lines were reported. Three cars driving down U.S. 41 were damaged as a result, according to the sheriff’s office.
There were no injuries reported.
Florida Power and Light immediately responded to the scene.
Sara Nealeigh contributed to this report.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
