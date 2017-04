More Videos

1:51 Improvements coming to this interchange in Manatee County

0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton

2:36 LECOM students join the opioid crisis fight

2:04 Manatee County Habitat for Humanity looks to encourage more sustainable building

0:51 Punta Gorda police release video of officer shooting, killing woman during civilian training

0:59 Surveillance video shows violent fight between man and woman on bus (Graphic Content)

2:32 Meet the Corcoran quadruplets

2:02 New mom talks about what it's like to have quadruplets

2:20 Before quadruplets were born, parents talk about their expectations

0:41 Newborn quadruplets take a nap

1:42 Convenience store robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe

2:03 Dr. Ron 'Cool Hand Luke' Smith of Manatee Memorial Hospital