Bradenton Smiles Dentistry to offer free services on Saturday

Residents in Manatee County and the surrounding area will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Bradenton Smiles Dentistry on Saturday .
This one free dentistry day is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Bradenton Smiles Dentistry, 8605 S.R. 70, Bradenton, a news release about the event states.
One free cleaning, filling or extraction will be provided per patient, according to the release.
Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients must be ages 18 and over to receive treatment.
Dental professionals at the event include Dr. Kelly Harris, Dr. Yuriy Kuchmak and team at Bradenton Smiles Dentistry,
“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time,” Harris said. “Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means. This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”
Information: 941-782-8990 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.
