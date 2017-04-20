Sarasota County premature quads getting ready to go home

Four babies born nearly at the same are quite a Mother’s Day gift for an Sarasota County couple who had no previous children.

On March 28, Amanda and Kyle Corcoran of Englewood became an instant family, parents of quadruplets, three boys and a girl who were born premature and only seconds apart at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Harrison, Preston, Jackson and Lila are thriving and weeks away from leaving Sarasota Memorial’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, commonly called NICU, one of the area’s most advanced intensive care nurseries for premature, high risk and critically ill newborns, said the babies’ doctor, Michael Shroder, M.D.

The babies, who were all delivered by cesarean section, ranged at birth from two to just over three pounds. They now average four pounds. The babies were born between 7:59 a.m. and 8:01 a.m. March 28, Shroder added.

The babies were born at 31 weeks, nearly a month early. Their due date was supposed to be May 29.

“You can’t help feeling nervous,” said mom Amanda Corcoran. “When you give birth at 31 weeks, you don’t know what to expect, or if everyone will be all right.”

Dubbed the Quad Squad, Sarasota Memorial’s team for the Corcoran kids included obstetricians, neonatologists, neonatal nurses, labor and delivery nurses and many others.

After the delivery, Harrison, Preston, Jackson and Lila were transferred to the multiples suite in the hospital’s NICU where, stationed near each other, they were cared for by a team of neonatologists.

The babies were placed in individual “Giraffe Omnibeds,” specialized intensive care incubators that help monitor and control several elements critical to a premature baby’s recovery and development, including temperature, weight, moisture, noise and touch.

The babies still have some maturing to do before they go home and will likely be discharged on different days in the coming weeks, Shroder said.

“We still don’t know what to expect,” Amanda Corcoran said. “We’re at the stage where we don’t know what we don’t know. But we are looking forward to the day when we’ll be able to see all four of them sleeping together in our own home. We don’t know what it’s like just to have one, so our normal is four babies.”