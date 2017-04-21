It's been 20 years since her son died of a rare cancer. She still wonders if Bayshore High killed him

Liz Reed talks about her son, Rick Speed, who died of Ewing sarcoma at age 18. She wants definite answers from the Manatee County School Board as to whether or not Bayshore High School could have contributed to his illness and hundreds of others.
Hannah Morse Bradenton Herald

