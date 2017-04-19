Junior ROTC cadets share $14,500 in scholarships

The Manatee County Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America awarded $2,000 scholarships Wednesday to six Junior ROTC cadets from Manatee County’s public high schools at Renaissance on 9th.
In addition, five cadets received $500 scholarships.
Manatee schools Superintendent Diana Greene encouraged the cadets to live a life of service, commitment and honor.
“I want to challenge our young people to take your education as far as you can. Use it to move our country forward,” Greene said. “Because it’s going to take all of us. We can’t leave it to chance or to the few.”
Monica Lizbeth Lopez, who has been a Junior ROTC cadet since eighth grade and serves as battalion executive officer for cadets at Southeast High School, wants to become a physician.
“I believe that ROTC has taught me many true qualities that I will need in life. I am very proud and thankful that I received this scholarship because it has given me the opportunity to further my education and to achieve my goal,” Lopez said.
Similarly, Nathalia Ubaldina Guzman, a Braden River High School student, said her scholarship helps give her the opportunity to pursue her dream of becoming a military officer.
Receiving $2,000 scholarships on Wednesday were: Jorge Antonio Hernandez of Bayshore High School; Jennifer Martin Gaffers of Lakewood Ranch School; Nathalia Ubaldina Guzman of Braden River High School; Monica Lizbeth Lopez of Southeast High School; and Guadalupe Castro of Palmetto High School.
Receiving $500 scholarships were: Michael Johnson of Bayshore; Christopher Haley of Braden River; Cheyenne Gilbert of Palmetto; Katerin Aparicio of Southeast; and Jhakira Glover of Manatee.
