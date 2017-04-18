Manatee County faces numerous challenges. Meeting them will cost taxpayers

If a proposal to add an additional $25,000 to the value of a homestead exemption comes to pass in the next couple years, Manatee County government would lose $9.5 million per year.
That would mean hypothetically closing down both the entire parks system as well as the library system, County Administrator Ed Hunzeker told commissioners during a budget work session Tuesday.
“That’s the impact of $9.5 million reduction in property tax revenue,” he said. “It’s pretty steep. That’s how you can wrap your head around what $9.5 million means in our operating budget. That’s the biggest challenge that we face.”
While the increased homestead exemption proposal would first have to go before voters for approval, it is one of a number of challenges that faces the county as officials begin the 2017-18 budget process.
“There’s issues out there,” Hunzeker said. “There’s Rubonia issues. There’s the pool. Housing is an issue. There’s some big ticket items out there.”
For properties with a homestead exemption, it is estimated that assessed value cannot increase by more than 2.2 percent, which is an increase from the current year where it couldn’t go up by more than 0.7 percent, Hunzeker said.
Heading into the next budget, the county has $4 million more than anticipated. That, coupled with an estimated 9 percent growth in the tax base, is the good news, Hunzeker said.
“We think that alleviates the problem of dipping into the reserve in `18,” he said.
This coming year is projected to be the first time since 2007 where current revenues support current expenses, Hunzeker said.
“This is a hallelujah moment,” he said. “We are out of the weeds.”
As the county finalizes the budget, which will be delivered to the commission in May, there are still unknowns with respect to areas such as additional state mandates/legislative impacts and the constitutional officers’ budgets.
“Putting a budget together in the public sector is more an art than a science,” Hunzeker said.
Other funding challenges facing the county include county departments requesting an additional $8.8 million, healthcare, stormwater funding, affordable/workforce housing, new county buildings, transportation and community demands such as addressing the flooding in Rubonia.
“This board truly, truly needs to look at its priorities this year,” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said. “We can’t continue to keep doing things like in the past.”
The county has requested $2.8 million from the state for stormwater and drainage improvements to alleviate flooding conditions in Rubonia, but it may not receive the state funding.
“I don’t know that we are going to get the money to put in the pipes that we so badly need,” Baugh said. “That neighborhood is one of our oldest and it has been pretty much overlooked.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Manatee County challenges
- Possible legislative challenges
- Unknown community health care funding needs, including the opioid epidemic
- Community demands in Rubonia, Samoset, Palmetto and the island cities
- Stormwater funding
- Stress in the workforce
- Space planning for government services including a new library and regional service center
- Affordable/workforce housing
- Transportation
- Park Master Plan
- Charter government
- Employee healthcare
Source: County document at Tuesday’s presentation
