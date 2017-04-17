Local

April 17, 2017 4:32 PM

Road repairs coming to this road in Lakewood Ranch

By Claire Aronson

caronson@bradenton.com

Manatee

Road work is coming to a section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch.

On Monday, repairs will be made on a section of Lorraine Road northbound curb lane from University Parkway to nearly Masters Avenue, according to a county email.

“This is the area that had significant base failure,” Chad Butzow, the county’s deputy director of field operations services, said in the email to Ron Schulhofer, the county’s public works director.

The “Full Depth Reclamation” repairs should be completed within two weeks.

“This is a multi-step process that gives us a chance to specifically address the base issue at the most economical method,” Butzow said. “The existing problem lane will be closed for up to two weeks during this work.”

All roads that cross the construction zone will remain open, according to Butzow.

“There certainly will be short term flagging and limited access during moments when the construction is directly at those locations,” he said.

Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose

Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose 1:49

Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose
Easter Sunday at De Soto National Memorial 0:53

Easter Sunday at De Soto National Memorial
30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy 0:42

30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos