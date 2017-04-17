Road repairs coming to this road in Lakewood Ranch

Road work is coming to a section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch.
On Monday, repairs will be made on a section of Lorraine Road northbound curb lane from University Parkway to nearly Masters Avenue, according to a county email.
“This is the area that had significant base failure,” Chad Butzow, the county’s deputy director of field operations services, said in the email to Ron Schulhofer, the county’s public works director.
The “Full Depth Reclamation” repairs should be completed within two weeks.
“This is a multi-step process that gives us a chance to specifically address the base issue at the most economical method,” Butzow said. “The existing problem lane will be closed for up to two weeks during this work.”
All roads that cross the construction zone will remain open, according to Butzow.
“There certainly will be short term flagging and limited access during moments when the construction is directly at those locations,” he said.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments