Drought won’t dehydrate Manatee County’s water supply, officials say

As the severe drought in Manatee County blisters on, local entities aren’t preparing for a water crisis.
On April 13, the South Florida Water Management District governing board told the 8.1 million residents who live in the district’s 16 counties from Orlando to the Keys they should voluntarily conserve water. If not, mandatory water restrictions might have to be put in place, before their water supply could run out ahead of the close of the dry season.
Yet the Southwest Florida Water Management District, or Swiftmud, which includes Manatee and Sarasota counties, doesn’t expect there to be such a panic.
“Because the district has worked diligently over the last 20 years to develop alternative water supplies with many of our partners in our 16-county district, we do not have a severe water supply shortage, even though we are experiencing drought conditions,” Susanna Martinez Tarokh, public information officer for Swiftmud, wrote in an email Monday.
Manatee County has received less than half of the typical rainfall for the first three months of the year, opening the potential for more wildfires.
Mark Simpson, water division manager for Manatee County, said Lake Manatee, which serves a good portion of the county, is at an elevation of 38.74 feet. Comparing the water level over the past 40 years, two-thirds of the time the water level was higher than it was recorded Monday, and about one-third of the time the level was below the current level.
Simpson said even if the lack of rain continues, the reservoir is equipped to handle water usage through September.
“As the regular afternoon rains typically start in mid-June in the Lake Manatee watershed, we are confident that our water supply will not be at risk,” Simpson wrote in an email Monday.
Although the dry season will soon be over and we don’t have have water conditions as bad as our neighbors, this doesn’t mean we should be leaving our showers running all day.
“(A)s this is the peak of the dry season, we will continue to promote our water conservation efforts to remind our customers to wisely use our precious resource,” Simpson wrote.
Water conservation guidelines for Manatee County
- Watering lawns: For house addresses that end in an even number, you may only irrigate on Thursday and/or Sunday; for addresses that end in an odd number, you may only irrigate on Wednesday and/or Saturday; for properties without addresses, you may irrigate Tuesday and/or Friday.
- Watering new sod or grass seed: For the first 30 days after installation, irrigation can be done any day of the week before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.; days 31 through 60 will follow the house address rules, including the addition of Tuesday for even numbered houses, Monday for odd numbered houses and Sunday for properties with no addresses.
- There are no restrictions for: car washing, fountains, pressure washing or hand watering plants, shrubs or trees
Source: mymanatee.org
