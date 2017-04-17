Manatee County impact fees to increase — again

More than 67 percent of a home’s cost comes from regulatory costs levied by the government, according to the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association’s CEO.

And in Manatee County, those costs will increase Tuesday as the county government’s impact fees will increase to 90 percent of the amount recommended by a consultant.

“It’s rising again,” CEO Jon Mast said. “We don’t like it. ... It makes it even harder to have affordable housing every time impact fees or regulatory fees increase.”

For the past year, the county has increased impact fees, which were 80 percent of the amount recommended by the consultant, and reinstated school impact fees have been in effect. Mast said while they don’t like the increased fees, they are used to the 80 percent level.

“It’s part of business now,” he said.

Impact fees are collected on newly constructed residential, retail and commercial development and can be used to help pay for new schools, roads, parks, public safety, law enforcement and libraries.

For new construction, the county determines how much in impact fees will be paid when the building application is submitted, but the impact fees are not collected until a certificate of occupancy is issued, according to John Barnott, the county’s building and development services director.

“Permits applied for prior to April 18, 2017, will be assessed under the April 18, 2016, impact fee schedule,” the county’s website states.

Ahead of Tuesday’s impact fee increase, the county on Friday and Monday saw a 20 percent increase in residential building permit applications, according to Nick Azzara, county spokesman.

For a single-family detached home between 1,301 and 1,700 square feet in the northeast district, the total fee assessed for permits applied for on or after Tuesday will be $12,359, which is an increase of $2,454 over the fee for permits applied for prior to Tuesday.

“Every time a fee increases, it further creates a distance between affordable, attainable housing for the middle class,” Mast said.

Pat Neal, chairman of Neal Communities, echoed Mast.

“We’ve known about it for a year, so we’ve planned for the increase cost and it’s expected and it’s figured into our cost of doing business, which is always going up,” Neal said. “Everything is a cost, and ultimately all costs are passed onto the consumer. And it makes it harder to provide housing for families.”

The new rates are based on an impact fee study completed by TischlerBise. In December 2015, county commissioners voted to raise fees by 80 percent of the amount recommended by the consultant, and then increase that to 90 percent in the second year and to 100 percent in the third year.

During a work session scheduled for May 1, commissioners will discuss keeping the county impact fees at 90 percent of the fees recommended rather than increasing them to 100 percent in 2018.

Should the county impact fees increase to 100 percent next April, Neal said they would like to caution the county.

“If they go to 100 percent and the methodology is wrong, they give all the money back,” Neal said. “They risk giving all the money back.”

While Neal Communities supports the idea of impact fees as a way to maintain “our good quality of life in Manatee County,” Neal said the fees only fall on new homes.

“It would be more fair if this tax on homes applies to all homes,” he said. “It would be broader and generate more money.”