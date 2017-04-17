De Soto National Memorial, Bradenton's national park commemorating the arrival of Spanish explorers to the region, is the perfect spot to view the Manatee River, Anna Maria Island and beyond. The park, located at the north end of 75th Street in Northwest Bradenton, offers several vistas along the river.
Marc R. MasferrerBradenton Herald
More Videos
0:53
Easter Sunday at De Soto National Memorial
0:42
30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy
0:52
Good Friday on Green Bridge
2:32
The 2017 De Soto Historical Society's Children's Parade in Palmetto
0:10
Firefighters battle blaze at Palmetto business
0:40
Men wearing clown, werewolf masks rob convenience store
1:49
Parrish's Gretchen Fowler will raise a flag for her son, Anthony, at Blake Medical Center
1:13
Aqua by the Bay goes before Manatee County Planning Commission
1:18
Aqua by the Bay development team addresses mitigation bank
1:34
Request to add light industrial at Lakewood Ranch clears hurdle
1:51
Thieves steal van, ATVs, motorcycles from Ohio business
0:22
Gunfire narrowly misses 4-year-old girl at Arizona barber shop