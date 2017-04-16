Authorities in Manatee County searching for missing, endangered adult

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Brian Amon, 51, who was last seen about 3 p.m. Sunday and is in need of medical attention.
According to MCSO, Amon was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored baseball cap, grey Nike shoes and glasses with blue tape on them. Amon also walks with a cane.
If you have any information, contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
MCSO also announced that John Thomas Sellers, 31, who was reported missing Saturday, has been located and is OK.
