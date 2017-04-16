Weather forecast: Partly cloudy skies overnight, highs in upper 80s on Monday

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s, about the same as last night.
Monday will continue the trend. Skies will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 80s with easterly winds. Winds will be light enough though, that a sea breeze will form along the coast and make a little progress inland.
High pressure will continue to be centered to the northeast of Florida. The persistent pattern will likely allow only subtle changes each day over the next seven days. As the high moves away a little, east winds will be a bit lighter for the workweek, so a sea breeze is likely to make a little progress inland.
There will be a small increase in moisture by midweek. This might help to develop a few showers on the sea breeze in the late afternoon, starting on Wednesday. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected each day with temperatures remaining above normal. Most areas will top out in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon through Friday. The beaches and immediate Gulf coast will be cooler due to the afternoon sea breeze.
