Weather forecast: Cooler, breezy night followed by warm Easter Sunday

Saturday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s north to mid 60s in Tampa Bay, about the same as Friday night.
Easter Sunday will continue the trend. Skies will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 80s with easterly winds. Eastern Polk is likely to be cooler in the afternoon, due to those east winds. Winds will be a bit lighter though, so a sea breeze will form along the coast.
High pressure will be centered to the northeast of Florida. The persistent pattern will likely allow only subtle changes each day over the next seven days. East winds will be a bit lighter for the workweek, so a sea breeze is likely to make a little progress inland.
There may be a small increase in moisture by midweek. This might help to develop a few showers on the sea breeze in the late afternoon, starting on Wednesday. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected each day with temperatures remaining above normal. Most areas will top out in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon through Friday.
