Police officers rescue man clinging to a piling after attempting suicide off DeSoto bridge

A man who attempted suicide by jumping off the DeSoto Bridge only suffered minor injuries after Bradenton police officers rescued him from a piling below the bridge.
At 10:48 a.m. Saturday, police officers were dispatched to the top of the Desoto Bridge after a 911 caller reported seeing a man jump off the top.
“He was rescued hanging from a piling down below,” Bradenton police Lt. Brian Thiers said. “The officers actually borrowed a boat from a nearby marina.”
The man was treated for minor injuries and then involuntarily hospitalized under Baker Act, according to Thiers.
Palmetto Police also responded to assist.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments