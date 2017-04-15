Local

April 15, 2017 8:29 PM

Police officers rescue man clinging to a piling after attempting suicide off DeSoto bridge

By Jessica De Leon

Bradenton

A man who attempted suicide by jumping off the DeSoto Bridge only suffered minor injuries after Bradenton police officers rescued him from a piling below the bridge.

At 10:48 a.m. Saturday, police officers were dispatched to the top of the Desoto Bridge after a 911 caller reported seeing a man jump off the top.

“He was rescued hanging from a piling down below,” Bradenton police Lt. Brian Thiers said. “The officers actually borrowed a boat from a nearby marina.”

The man was treated for minor injuries and then involuntarily hospitalized under Baker Act, according to Thiers.

Palmetto Police also responded to assist.

