Authorities looking for man last seen walking into Sarasota Bay

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 31-year-old man who might have walked into Sarasota Bay on Friday night.
A man fitting the description of John Thomas Sellers, 31, was seen exiting a Chevy Malibu in the 200 block of Gaines Avenue at about 10 p.m. Friday and walking into Sarasota Bay, according to a release from MCSO. It was low tide, and the man was seen walking about 40 to 50 yards into the bay.
MCSO, Fire and EMS all responded to the scene, according to MCSO, but the man was not located.
Sellers, who according to MCSO battles drug addiction and depression, was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and blue jeans.
