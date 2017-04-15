Local

April 15, 2017 4:32 PM

One person in critical condition after two-vehicle accident at Cortez Road and 75th Street West

Herald staff report

An 85-year-old man from Cincinnati, Ohio, is in critical condition after a traffic crash Saturday at the intersection of Cortez Road and 75th Street West in Bradenton, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne westbound on Cortez Road when he attempted to make a left-hand turn onto 75th Street West, according to the FHP press release. The Buick was struck on the right front side by a 1998 Dodge Ram that was heading eastbound on Cortez Road.

The 85-year-old and a 78-year-old passenger of the Buick were transported to Blake Medical Center, according to FHP, and the passenger suffered minor injuries.

According to FHP, the driver of the Dodge Ram, a 36-year-old Bradenton man, and three passengers ages 24, 7 and 1, were also transported to Blake Medical Center with minor injuries. There was also a 2-month-old in the vehicle who was uninjured.

