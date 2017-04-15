Local

April 15, 2017 2:10 PM

Manatee County’s featured fugitives

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at

866-634-TIPS (8477), text tips to MCSTIPS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $1,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

Arrested

Jordan Bledsoe

06/09/1989

Wanted in violation of probation - grand theft

Wanted

Willie C. Gilley Jr.

11/19/1964

Wanted in grand theft

Wanted

Maximillian Styles

8/19/1984

Wanted in armed robbery

Wanted

Carlos

Jezreel

Valdovinos-Aguirre

11/28/1991

Wanted in second-degree murder

Wanted

Nathaniel Knight Jr.

02/14/1978

Wanted in aggravated assault with a firearm

Wanted

Brandi

Bellino

12/09/1994

Wanted in violation of probation - possession of a controlled substance

Wanted

Kevin Hayes

07/07/1981

Absconded sex offender wanted in violation of probation for traveling to meet a minor for sex

Wanted

Avens

Lemieux

06/28/1985

Wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and aggravated assault with firearm

Wanted

Stacy

Bugbee

10/08/1980

Wanted for violation of probation, no bond

New

Joseph E. Branch

12/29/1979

Wanted for felony petit theft

New

Laquonda Shavon Bradshaw

12/27/1992

Wanted for child abuse (inflicting injury w/o great harm)

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Good Friday on Green Bridge

Good Friday on Green Bridge 0:52

Good Friday on Green Bridge
The 2017 De Soto Historical Society's Children's Parade in Palmetto 2:32

The 2017 De Soto Historical Society's Children's Parade in Palmetto
Firefighters battle blaze at Palmetto business 0:10

Firefighters battle blaze at Palmetto business

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos