April 15, 2017 12:35 PM

Information sought from public to help solve Palmetto arson investigation

Herald staff report

PALMETTO

The Palmetto Police Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office are seeking the public’s help for information on Friday’s suspected arson at a storage building used by Auto Dealer Solutions.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. Friday in the building at 405 Eighth Ave. W., causing a trail of black smoke in the skies over the Manatee River.

An image was provided by Palmetto PD of a person of interest in the ongoing arson investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Det. Joe Rogers with Palmetto PD at 941-723-4587, ext. 6365, or Det. Shane Gaghan with the State Fire Marshall’s Office at 813-972-8643. Other options include the State Arson Tip Line at 877-662-7766 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS.

Callers that provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction are eligible for a reward from the State of Florida Arson Tip Line or Manatee County Crime Stoppers.

