Warm, breezy weather for Easter weekend

Our weather pattern continues on Saturday. Easterly breezes may be a bit stronger, so a west coast sea breeze is unlikely. As a ridge of high pressure moves in overhead, high temperatures are likely to climb some. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Easter Sunday will continue the trend. Skies will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 80s with easterly winds.
No major fire weather concerns as the humidity will be above a minimum of 35 percent.
It looks like moisture will finally increase next week, so it will be more humid by Tuesday with a chance of showers each day from Tuesday through the end of next week.
Comments