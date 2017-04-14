Southeastern Guide Dogs gets $10,000 boost from WellCare Health Plans

Southeastern Guide Dogs simply can’t provide the free services they offer without community and corporate help and Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans has become the agency’s latest benefactor with a $10,000 donation.
Estimates to train a service dog for the visually impaired or for veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder runs well over $35,000 per dog and that doesn’t include the facility’s recent upgrades and other internal costs. And yet, no visually impaired student or veteran undergoing weeks long training at the facility is charged a penny to paired with a Southeastern service dog.
WellCare associates recently volunteered at one of Southeastern Guide Dogs walkathon fund raisers in Tampa and a partnership was born.
“We’re extremely grateful to WellCare for their partnership and support,” said Titus Herman, CEO of Southeastern Guide Dogs. “WellCare’s generous donation helps to raise and train puppies that reach their destiny of service and companionship and provides guide dogs, service dogs and facility therapy dogs at no cost to the visually impaired and to our veterans.”
Rhonda Mims, WellCare’s senior vice president and chief public affairs officer, said the partnership with Southeastern was a natural fit for WellCare’s commitment to community.
“We’re proud to partner with Southeastern Guide Dogs and are honored to help restore independence and hope to those impacted by visual impairments and disabilities,” she said.
